Bindi & Robert Irwin Pay Tribute to Their ‘Amazing’ Dad on ‘Steve Irwin Day’

Steve Irwin touched the hearts of fans around the world, but few felt his extraordinary presence quite like his two children, Bindi and Robert Irwin, who have kept his legacy alive in the 15 years since his untimely death at the age of 44. On November 15, the brother-sister duo paid tribute to their late dad in a pair of touching Instagram posts marking the international day dedicated to the legendary zookeeper and his love of wildlife.

Each sharing a sweet throwback photo featuring “The Crocodile Hunter” himself, Bindi’s included a photo with her dad (check out her baby swimmies!), writing in her caption: “Your legacy will live on forever. I love you for even longer. November 15, Steve Irwin Day.”

Robert shared a photo of the trio hanging in a tree, noting in his caption both how special his dad was to their family, as well as to the “entire generation” of fans his work inspired. Now a wildlife photographer himself, the 17-year-old captioned his post, “Today is #SteveIrwinDay. Thinking a lot about my Dad today and the impact that he made on our planet, inspiring an entire generation. I also think about what a truly amazing dad he was. Through a lifetime captured on camera and stories from my family and those who knew him best, I’m able to remember the special times with dad. I still look up to him every day and while I miss him so much, it means the world to me and my family that each year we can have a day for the world to celebrate what he stood for.”

After receiving an outpouring of love and support for their dad, Robert shared a follow-up post, thanking those who shared their memories, and included a poignant video montage of Steve himself reflecting on how he wanted to be remembered in the future.

“Wanted to say a big thank you to everyone who celebrated Steve Irwin Day today,” wrote Robert. “It means the world to see so many people sharing stories and memories of how my dad changed their lives and inspired them. It is the honor of my life to get to continue his mission.”

Steve would surely be proud of both his children for the work they do to conserve and protect wildlife, as well as the fans they continue inspiring to do the same.

