Holiday deals on toys and electronics are always nice, but when you get baby essentials like diapers and wipes at a fraction of the cost, it feels like Christmas morning — for parents! Today only, Amazon is offering fantastic discounts on The Honest Company diapers and wipes, with select products up to 36 percent off. This is huge news for parents of babies who wear diapers size 1-6, as we all know that diapers are one of the most expensive (and necessary!) parts of parenting.

Today’s Amazon deal also includes some Honest training pants and wipes, so be sure to stock up to get your little cutie through until the new year! Check out a few of the awesome discounts you can get in today’s Amazon sale, below.

Honest Super Club Box, Clean Conscious Diapers, Cactus Cuties + Skulls/The Honest Company The Honest Company

The Honest Company Super Club Box Clean Conscious Diapers Cactus Cuties + Skulls

You’ll get 136 size-3 diapers in two cute patterns: Prickly cactuses and spooky skulls. These diapers, which originally cost $50.99 and are now selling for $32.70, are made with plant-based materials, are hypoallergenic, and offer a wetness indicator to let you know when your little one needs a change.

The Honest Company Training Pants: Animals and superheroes The Honest Company

The Honest Company Training Pants: Animals and Superheroes

Help your potty-training toddler feel fierce like an animal or strong like a superhero in these size 2T to 3T training pants! This deal features 78 training pants in two cute patterns, with a stretchy waistband and protection for those day or night accidents. First sold for $32.99, they now cost $23.09.

The Honest Company Baby Wipes /The Honest Company The Honest Company

The Honest Company Hypoallergenic Baby Wipes

Baby wipes aren’t just for clean bottoms — they also make for travel face-and-hand wipes for messy babies. With this fantastic deal, you can get a 576-count of Honest hypoallergenic baby wipes, which are made without harmful chemicals and contain more than 99% water, for $23.79 (down from $33.99).

