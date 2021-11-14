Bindi Irwin Celebrates Husband Chandler Powell’s First Birthday as a Dad: ‘You Make Our Little Family Smile’

Bindi Irwin just shared a bunch of new family photos of one of our favorite little families, including baby Grace Warrior, for Chandler Powell’s birthday — and we can’t get over how happy they all look.

On Nov. 13, Irwin posted a few touching birthday tributes to her husband, Chandler Powell, for his 25th birthday on Nov. 14. The first one was a sonnet for the new father featuring an ocean-themed family photo.

She captioned the post, ”Happy Birthday, sweetheart! Eight years of falling more in love with you every day. My best friend, adventurer, husband, and the greatest Dadda to our Grace Warrior. You embrace every day with a determination that I admire. You carry kindness and sunshine in your heart, no matter the challenge. You walk through life with strength and give your time to anyone who needs a helping hand. You make our little family smile all the time and you remind me daily to take a breath and appreciate the now. Plus, your smile always makes my heart skip a beat. You’re the very best, babe. I love you. Forever and forever.”

Powell returned the love, commenting, “The first birthday I get to celebrate with our little family… I love you and Grace more than anything. Thank you for making me smile every single day.”

And if your heart hasn’t already melted, just look at the little family photo Irwin posted. The three are smiling ear to ear by the ocean, with little Grace throwing her feet around.

Irwin also posted a series of adorable photos to her Instagram story, showing unique moments of their lives together.

And then she showed off some adorable family photos next to his zoo-themed birthday cake.

Irwin and Powell got engaged in 2019. Less than a year later, they tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Australia Zoo. Then on March 25, 2021, they welcomed their daughter Grace Warrior.

Happy birthday, Chandler!

