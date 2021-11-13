The Welly x Eva Chen Bundle Is the Cutest Wellness Kit We’ve Ever Seen

If there’s one unexpected truth you learn as a parent, it’s that little kids love bandages. From non-existent boo-boos to actual scrapes, your first aid kit better contain a bunch of them, because no wound is too small to need a kiss and a colorful covering. To that end, we’re already fans of Welly — so when the wellness brand introduced its latest collaboration with fashion influencer, mom, and children’s book author Eva Chen, we couldn’t wait to get our hands on it.

Well, that day is here! Shipping on Nov. 19 (but available to order now), the Welly x Eva Chen bundle celebrates the launch of Chen’s new children’s book, Roxy the Unisaurus Rex Presents: Oh No! The Talent Show — and the bundle is the cutest, most colorful kit we’ve ever seen.

Welly x Eva Chen Bundle Courtesy of Welly.

Welly x Eva Chen Bundle $45.61 Buy now Sign Up

The limited-edition bundle comes with a custom Eva thin-tin inspired by glittery Roxy herself, stickers of all kinds, colorful “bravery bandages,” a color wash carton to keep it all in place, Face Saver blemish patches, Kicker Sticker blister bandages, and a copy of Oh No! The Talent Show.

Plus, since it’s over $45, you get free shipping — and seriously, who doesn’t love free shipping after a mini shopping spree?

Oh No! The Talent Show is also available on its own, on Amazon.

Roxy the Unisaurus Rex Presents: Oh No! The Talent Show $18.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

