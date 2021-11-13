Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Is Hilariously Honest About Her Mom’s Private Business in This New Video

If there’s one thing we can’t get enough of, it’s Gabrielle Union’s family videos — especially when it’s her youngest Kaavia doing something silly. However, this time, Kaavia decided to air her mom’s private business.

On Nov. 12, Union posted a super-funny video of 3-year-old Kaavia, captioning the post, “When I say I can’t take herrrrrrr… @kaaviajames ladies and gentlemen #ShesPooping.”

The video starts with Kaavia saying bluntly, “She’s pooping.” The recorder asked her, chuckling, “Why are you gonna put your mom’s business out like that?” To which Kaavia keeps responding, “She’s pooping.” Then the video cuts to Kaavia, saying, “She’s washing her hands. She’s all set.”

Right when our sides can’t take anymore from laughing, Kaavia springs up when her mom gets out of the bathroom and excitedly says, “Let’s go outside now!” The video ends with the two excitedly running around outside, and our hearts just melted from the adorable overload.

Less than a week ago, Kaavia rang in her third birthday with a Moana-themed birthday party and we’re wondering where the time has gone. And we’re hoping these hilarious videos keep coming.

Plus, check out Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s children’s book, Shady Baby on Amazon. As Union told SheKnows in an exclusive interview, the book was inspired by Kaavia and her personality. “We wanted to create a children’s book that not only had a little Black girl as the main character but to also give the word “shady” a more positive association, using it as her superpower, moral compass, and inner strength.”

