Will Smith Shares Throwback Photos On Son Trey’s Birthday: ‘I was 24 When You Were Born’

It’s pretty common for celebrity parents to mark their child’s birthday with nostalgic photos and Will Smith is no different, giving his eldest son Trey Smith a public shout-out on his special day.

Trey, whom Smith shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino, turned 29 this week, and his dad gushed about it on Instagram. “I was 24 when you were born. And I was dumb a hell! Thank you for loving me anyway,” Smith captioned a series of Instagram photos featuring the father and son duo throughout the years.

Will continued, “I am so inspired by our learning & growing & healing & connecting. You make me a better person. I Love You!”

Zampino also posted an Instagram tribute to Trey on his birthday, writing, “You are more than anything I could have asked for or imagined!” Zampino and Will married from 1992 to 1995 and learned how to co-parent well after their split, however, Will and Trey’s relationship suffered when he married Jada Pinkett Smith in 1997 (the couple share son Jaden, 23, and daughter Willow, 21). “We struggled for years after my divorce from his mother,” the Men in Black star said in a 2018 Instagram video.

But their relationship improved over the years, and Trey is very much integrated into the Pinkett-Smith family. In an Instagram post of his own earlier this year the DJ and actor called Jada Pinkett Smith, “My beautiful Bonus Mother.”

Pinkett Smith returned the love in an Instagram tribute for Trey on his birthday writing, “I am so glad you were born. You have been an enormous gift to so many of us. Thank you for being a wonderful bonus son and an even more wonderful friend.”

At 29, Trey’s constellation of loving parents proves that families can grow and change through painful times and that relationships between children and parents can evolve into something new as the kids reach adulthood.

