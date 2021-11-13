Amazon Is Having a Huge Sale on Disney Products Just in Time for Your Holiday Shopping

If you’ve got any Disney-obsessed little ones running around, or need gifts for nieces and nephews, you’ve got to take a look at the amazing sale that’s going on right now at Amazon. They’ve got a bunch of Disney-themed items for up to 30 percent off. Whether you’re shopping for an aspiring Disney princess or a future Pixar illustrator, there’s plenty of potential gift ideas lurking inside this post.

With shipping delays looming, it’s always a good idea to get a head start on buying all those presents. No one enjoys the stress of last-minute shopping or hoping your packages will get to your house in time for Christmas. Kids might not understand that Santa got stuck in a snowstorm or the package flew off the sleigh. And if you wait too long, you might find that this early Black Friday sale has disappeared.

So just shop the sale now and take stress out of the equation. Here are some of our favorites from the sale, but feel free to check out everything on discount here.

This Disney Princess Castle is the ultimate gift for any kids who love playing with their dolls or loves Disney princesses. At four feet tall and three stories high, it’s a present that is sure to wow. It’s currently on sale for $119.99 which is 30 percent off of the original price. Run, don’t walk to add this one to your cart. We’ve got a feeling it’s going to sell fast.

These Disney-themed water bottles are perfect for active kids. These are also great for your little one to bring to school. We love that these are insulated so whatever drink you add to it will stay cold for hours. These are on sale for $17.49 from $25, making them 30 percent off. Now would be a great time to grab a couple as gifts for the holidays!

Are you looking for any fun games for your kids to play? This Osmo Super Studio is perfect for any creative children, as your drawings come to life in the learning game! You’ll need a tablet for this one. It’s 19 percent off right now, and you’ll save $13 if you buy it during the sale.

