Will Smith Says His Mom Caught Him Having Sex As a Teen & We’re All Mortified

Will Smith has been one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors for decades, but that doesn’t mean he’s never had his share of embarrassing moments. In fact, in his new memoir, he shared that when he was a teenager, his mom caught him “deep in throes of reckless lovemaking” with his then-girlfriend, and you’ll probably cringe and want to crawl under your desk when you hear him tell the story in all its NFSW glory.

Insider obtained a snippet of the story from his memoir Will (published November 9), in which he recounted the moment that every parent — and teenager — fears, dreads, and hopes never will happen. Smith shared that when he was 16, his mom allowed his high school girlfriend to live with them temporarily, as she was facing the prospect of being placed into the foster care system due to family troubles.

Less than three months into the arrangement, the actor recalled his mom walking in on him and his girlfriend in the kitchen early in the morning as she went to grab a cup of coffee. “Wearing slippers far too quiet to defend her delicate sensibilities, she approached the threshold of the family kitchen,” Smith wrote. “Still innocent, she flipped the light switch as she had done tens of thousands of times before. But this time, her eyes landed upon her eldest son and his girlfriend deep in throes of reckless lovemaking.”

“As a teenager, outside of physical injury, you cannot feel worse than having your mother catch you and your girlfriend doggy-style on her kitchen floor,” he added, revealing that his mom stormed back into her bedroom and his girlfriend moved out shortly thereafter.

“I’m still not exactly sure why I did what I did that night,” he wrote of the mortifying ordeal. “To this day, I have no idea what I was thinking. Of all the experiences I am sharing in this book, this is the individual moment of personal behavior that makes the least sense to me.”

It certainly seems like Smith isn’t holding anything back in his book, whether he’s opening up about his decades-long marriage to wife Jada Pinkett Smith or sharing the cringe-worthy moments of life before he was the king of cool as the lovable troublemaker in Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

These celebrity moms make us all feel better when they share the highs and lows of parenting.