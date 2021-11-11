Ashley Graham Shows Off Baby Bump In Post-Workout Video: ‘All Three Of Us’

Ashley Graham and her twin boys “just killed” a workout, an achievement she proudly noted for her millions of social media followers.

“All three of us,” Graham said in a recent Instagram video while panning the camera from her belly to her face. “Just killed a 20-minute workout—that’s what I’m talking about.”

Yeah, she said “three” — in September, Graham and her husband Justin Ervin, who are parents to a boy named Issac, who was born in January 2020, announced big news: they were expecting twin boys, which they shared with a sweet video of an ultrasound appointment. “Is that twins?” Graham asked in shock. “You’re kidding me,” added Ervin.

The reveal came a few months after Graham announced her second pregnancy with a stunning photo celebrating what she referred to as the “next chapter.”

Obviously, Graham is focused on having a healthy pregnancy, which includes plenty of exercise. The model often shares videos and photos in a post-workout state and has even live-streamed her personal training sessions.

While Graham explained to Women’s Health that she isn’t going quite as hard with her exercise regime as she did during her first pregnancy, she’s still loving her self-care time. And she’s on the right path — according to the Mayo Clinic exercising while pregnant can reduce backaches, improve sleep quality, and even boost one’s mood and energy levels. That’s all great news for Graham and everyone following her pregnancy with bated breath.

