Why Blake Lively Says It’s ‘Important’ To Have an Identity Outside of Motherhood

While Blake Lively loves being in mom-mode with her kids, the actress recently shared why it’s important to demonstrate how women can enjoy life outside of motherhood.

Lively has three daughters, James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, with husband Ryan Reynolds. And The Shallows star works hard to set an example for her family, recently telling People that having a life that’s independent of her (very important!) children is good for their development.

“I want to be as present of a mother as humanly possible and I want them to feel my presence, but I also think the best way to be the best mother is to show them that you can have a life and have a passion and have an identity outside of just being a mother,” she told the outlet.