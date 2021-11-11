Why Blake Lively Says It’s ‘Important’ To Have an Identity Outside of Motherhood

While Blake Lively loves being in mom-mode with her kids, the actress recently shared why it’s important to demonstrate how women can enjoy life outside of motherhood.
Lively has three daughters, James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, with husband Ryan Reynolds. And The Shallows star works hard to set an example for her family, recently telling People that having a life that’s independent of her (very important!) children is good for their development.
“I want to be as present of a mother as humanly possible and I want them to feel my presence, but I also think the best way to be the best mother is to show them that you can have a life and have a passion and have an identity outside of just being a mother,” she told the outlet.
Lively wants her children to form their own identities, whether or not they choose to be mothers one day. “I mean, being a mother is completely all-encompassing, and that doesn’t mean there are a lot of mothers who don’t have the opportunity to work as well, but just having your [own] identity is, I think, very important,” she said. “And teaching them that they can maintain themselves and that everything is possible [is crucial].”
And watching her jet off to a film set — a situation Lively admits is fortunate — is crucial. “So it is very important for them to see me working. I bring them along, though. I mean, it’s amazing they’re not hidden under my skirt right now,” she added. “I bring them everywhere. It’s so inappropriate, but I’m very lucky to be at a job that allows me to do that.”
Lively’s ambitions are championed by Reynolds who recently announced his sabbatical from work in order to focus on parenting, an experience that he lovingly calls “mayhem.”
