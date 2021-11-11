Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Rocket Mortgage Make Yourself at Home
Newsletters
Newsletters

Why Blake Lively Says It’s ‘Important’ To Have an Identity Outside of Motherhood

Brittany Loggins
FILE - In this May 22,
FILE - In this May 22, 2017 file photo, actress Blake Lively attends the American Ballet Theatre's 2017 Spring Gala at The Metropolitan Opera House in New York. Lively is set to star in an adaptation of the best seller “The Husband’s Secret,” from “Big Little Lies” author Liane Moriarty. CBS Films said Thursday, May 25, that Lively will play Cecilia Fitzpatrick in the film and also executive produce. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Brooke Shields attends the Golden Globe
Cindy Crawford and comedian Dennis Leary
Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie
Why Blake Lively Says It's 'Important'
View Gallery 4 Images

While Blake Lively loves being in mom-mode with her kids, the actress recently shared why it’s important to demonstrate how women can enjoy life outside of motherhood.

Lively has three daughters, James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, with husband Ryan Reynolds. And The Shallows star works hard to set an example for her family, recently telling People that having a life that’s independent of her (very important!) children is good for their development.

“I want to be as present of a mother as humanly possible and I want them to feel my presence, but I also think the best way to be the best mother is to show them that you can have a life and have a passion and have an identity outside of just being a mother,” she told the outlet.

Lively wants her children to form their own identities, whether or not they choose to be mothers one day. “I mean, being a mother is completely all-encompassing, and that doesn’t mean there are a lot of mothers who don’t have the opportunity to work as well, but just having your [own] identity is, I think, very important,” she said. “And teaching them that they can maintain themselves and that everything is possible [is crucial].”

And watching her jet off to a film set — a situation Lively admits is fortunate — is crucial. “So it is very important for them to see me working. I bring them along, though. I mean, it’s amazing they’re not hidden under my skirt right now,” she added. “I bring them everywhere. It’s so inappropriate, but I’m very lucky to be at a job that allows me to do that.”

Lively’s ambitions are championed by Reynolds who recently announced his sabbatical from work in order to focus on parenting, an experience that he lovingly calls “mayhem.”

Check out these celebrity parents who get honest with their children about racism

celebs parents racism

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 SheKnows Media, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Business Media, LLC.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad