Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Keeping Their Children ‘Humble’ Using This Parenting Trick From Princess Diana

Teaching kids the importance of manners and empathy is a challenge for any parent, but there’s far more pressure to do so when you’re raising royal children.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, are trying to make sure they raise kids who are kind and empathetic using a few tools passed down from William and Prince Harry’s late mother, Diana, the Princess of Wales.

The royal duo has three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

According to royal author Andrew Morton, Princess Diana made it a point to take her kids, Prince William and Prince Harry, with her to her private charity visits to keep them “humble.” As Morton explained in the 1998 documentary Diana: Queen of Hearts, which is currently airing on Amazon Prime, “she didn’t want the boys to grow up thinking the whole world was 4×4 Range Rovers, shotguns, and nannies.”

William and Kate are clearly taking this parenting tactic to heart by allowing their kids to accompany them to events so they can experience how the world works outside of the palace. For example, last year, the couple brought the kids to a Christmas event where they surprised the children of essential workers with gifts. Morton also noted that Princess Diana had her sons write thank-you notes to anyone who helped them out — a habit that William and Kate are also modeling from an early age. In 2019, when Prince George turned six, his parents sent thank-you cards to fans who wished him a happy birthday.

While William and Kate certainly have the eyes of the world on them, they seem to be making it a point to bring an air of humility to the royal family. We love that!

