Reese Witherspoon Responds to Diane Keaton Confusing Her Teen Son Deacon With Leonardo DiCaprio

If you are not following Diane Keaton on Instagram, please do it now, because her brand of internet chaos is exactly the kind of lighthearted distraction parents need these days.

Out of the blue this week, Keaton made a video celebrating “Male beauty” featuring black and white photographs of hot actors with her voiceover narration. “Talk about beauty, Leonardo DiCaprio, give me a break,” Keaton says over the first photograph. “I knew him when he was a kid!”

Except, the photo isn’t of DiCaprio — and we know this because Reese Witherspoon quickly proved that mothers are always right. “Diane, the first one is my son,” she commented.

It is, in fact, a photo of 18-year-old Deacon Phillippe, the son of Witherspoon and actor Ryan Phillippe. His resemblance to his movie star parents (and not DiCaprio) is evident in a family photo taken at his 18th birthday last month.

The day he turned 18, Witherspoon also wrote a beautiful caption for her beautiful son. “One day he was trading Pokémon cards, singing Bruno Mars songs, and playing American Ninja Warrior in the backyard,” she wrote. “The next day, he is taller than me, cooking the family steaks on the grill and making his own music with his best friends. My heart is bursting with pride about the young man he is becoming.”

After Witherspoon pointed out Keaton’s mix-up, The Family Stone star responded with blushing emojis.

Check out these unique celebrity baby names.