Christina Aguilera’s Kids Make Adorable Rare Appearance in New Nintendo Switch Ad

Christina Aguilera has remained a constant queen of pop since she blessed us with “Genie in a Bottle” in the late nineties. And it’s pretty inspiring to see her dedication, fierceness, and talent she also brings to her role as a mom.

The singer has made it perfectly clear that she values the privacy of her two children — 13-year-old son, Max, whom she shares with ex-husband and music producer Jordan Bratman and 7-year-old daughter, Summer, whom she shares with partner Matthew Rutler — in an interview with Health published earlier this year.

Needless to say, we were equal parts excited and surprised that her kids just starred alongside her in a super cute commercial for Nintendo Switch (and can we just add, their acting abilities are pretty impressive). The minute-long ad opens up with Aguilera playing “Animal Crossing” on a Nintendo Switch in her dressing room — all while in full glam ‘cause, you know, she’s normal but she’s still Christina Aguilera.

The commercial is perfectly relatable for working moms who are missing their kiddos, and offers a fun way for families like Aguilera’s to stay connected while they’re on different schedules. The performer’s son, Max, virtually plays the game alongside her — and the two laugh and bond over the popular console via FaceTime on their propped-up smartphones. “Mom, when are you coming home?” Max asks in the ad. “I’ll be there tomorrow,” Aguilera replies. “We’re gonna have a game night!”

The footage follows the ‘Reflection’ singer on the car ride home, during which she plays “Animal Crossing” and fields a phone call from Summer, who is equally excited to play the game with her celeb mom. Once Aguilera gets there and has an adorable reunion with her kids, they all gather around the T.V. to play together in person. “Here ya go, Max, are you ready for Super Elite?” she laughs. Spoiler alert: Summer wins the game!

We have to admit, after seeing Aguilera gaming out with her kids, we kind of want to do it, too.

