Bindi Irwin & Chandler Powell Fell Into This New Parent Habit On Their Very First Date Night

As a newly-minted mom of one, Bindi Irwin seems to be soaking up all the special moments of life with her 7-month-old baby Grace Warrior, while taking fans along for the journey on social media. But Irwin is keeping it real about the ways in which having a baby has changed her dynamic with husband Chandler Powell, revealing something that plenty of parents can undoubtedly relate to: They can’t stop talking about their baby, even when enjoying a out on their own.

The couple told People that they recently enlisted the help of Irwin’s mom Terri to serve as babysitter for their first date night since welcoming Grace back in March. Naturally, it didn’t take long for the two to talk about their little one, with the proud parents admitting they shared photos of her with their server.

“We went out to dinner at this lovely restaurant, and we weren’t gone for more than an hour before we were talking about Grace and showing the waiter her photos,” Irwin admitted with a laugh. “You think, ‘Oh, we’re not going to be those parents,’ but you are. It’s just inevitable.”

Powell added, “We love seeing the world through her eyes.”

Of course, all parents can surely relate to that feeling of having your world suddenly revolve around your new addition, including adorable milestones like new sounds, food choices, and other fun moments. “Time has no meaning for us anymore,” said Irwin. “If you ask me what the date is today, I have no idea, but I can tell you that Grace is making a new squeaking sound.”

“It’s really funny,” she continued. “That’s how we calculate our days now. We are just so absorbed that everything has to do with her.”

It’s the Irwins co-hosts are embracing all the small, sweet moments they can, even if it means Grace is also becoming quite the little food critic. “The more bland the flavor, the more she likes it,” said Irwin of the homemade meals she’s whipping up for her daughter. “We’re trying to introduce her to all of these fun new flavors, and she’s just like, ‘I’m not keen, guys.’” Don’t worry you two, we’re sure she’ll come around to the delicious stuff soon.

Read about how Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie, and more celebrity parents co-sleep with their kids.