If Your Kid Loves Elf On the Shelf, Nordstrom Has the Perfect Advent Calendar

It’s (almost) the most wonderful time of the year! Christmas shopping is in full swing, classic holiday specials are streamed on repeat, and Elf on the Shelf is making its mischievous return in the form of an advent calendar.

Even for those parents who might dread the idea of the clever elf sneaking into their homes come December, kids absolutely love the creative ideas that parents everywhere have dreamed up for their own Elf on the Shelf tradition.

So if you’re an Elf on the Shelf kind of family — and let’s be honest, there is absolutely no turning back now — there is great news! Nordstrom just released their 2021 Elf on the Shelf North Pole Advent Train, and it really is the perfect addition to the daily, crazy shenanigans your elf might be up to.

The kid-friendly advent calendar isn’t ordinary — upon opening the package, the Elf on the Shelf advent calendar actually has to be assembled into a 3-D train. There’s a conductor’s seat that’s the perfect size for an elf — and the numbered surprises are hidden inside four train cars that can be attached together. So honestly, it’s pretty much a toy in and of itself.

Much like others, the Elf on the Shelf train-shaped advent calendar has 24 festive surprises packed inside. Each of these surprises, though, is directly related to the classic tradition. So instead of chocolate or candy, kids can find miniature versions of scout elf and pet elf toys, a plastic train engine, train cars, a Christmas tree farm sign, Christmas trees, holiday gift boxes, and a bonus play mat.

We’re pretty sure this Elf on the Shelf version earns a spot in the category of top advent calendars for kids this year. But if you’re looking for different ones, too, check out these enchanting items to keep up with the fun Christmas tradition.

