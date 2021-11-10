Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Throwback Pics of Her Twins: ‘Miss These Moments’

Jennifer Lopez is taking a moment to reflect on some sweet memories from when her children were little.

On Tuesday, Lopez, who shares 13-year-old twins Max and daughter Emme with singer Marc Anthony, posted a few Instagram photos of an intimate family moment. In the images, the twins are snuggled up to their famous mom, who is reading aloud from the book Tales of a Tadpole by Karen Wallace.

“Miss these moments,” Lopez captioned her post, adding the hashtag #Cocos, her nickname for the twins, which apparently stems from the term “Lil Coconut.”

While watching your kids outgrow storytime is definitely bittersweet for every parent, it’s always nice to reflect on special moments from the past. However, it’s hard to believe that Lopez, who looks absolutely ageless, is the mom of teenagers, a role she definitely seems to revel in. Over Halloween, the singer even shared a fun video of her and her children cooking treats and dancing together as a family.

Lopez frequently shares parenting moments on social media. Earlier this year, she opened up about trying to be cognizant of raising conscientious kids, and called being a mother “my greatest joy” in another post.

Lopez’s throwback pic is a great reminder that, while it is always wonderful to be present, especially when it comes to kids, it is also OK to cherish those fond memories just as often. Here’s to hoping that Lopez continues to share these sweet throwbacks for years to come.

