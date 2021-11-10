Count Down the Days With This Melissa & Doug Tree Advent Calendar — Which Is On Sale Right Now

The countdown to Christmas is almost upon us and while you might be ticking off the days in your head, your little ones might need something a little more tactile — and a little more fun — to help them count down to the big day.

This Melissa and Doug Tree Advent Calendar is the perfect mix of fun and learning and will keep your kids happy all through December. Kids add one magnetic ornament every day to get them in the holiday spirit and top it all off with a magnetic star for the top of the tree on December 24. There is even an inspiring holiday poem printed on the back!

The tree stands 16.5″ tall, making it a perfect tabletop decoration, and the ornaments are the perfect size for little fingers to grasp and place. The advent calendar also comes with a storage box for ornaments so little ones know exactly where to find them each day when it’s time to decorate their tree.

Unlike other advent calendars, this one can be used year after year, becoming a tradition of its own! And because it’s from Melissa and Doug, you know it’ll stand the test of time.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Melissa and Doug are known for their colorful, non-toxic, open-ended toys, and the Tree Advent Calendar is no exception. Handling the magnets is great for those developing fine motor skills as they shift and move their ornaments around, redecorating their tree every day. And, the bright and well-defined numbers on the tree will help little ones develop number sense and counting skills.

And best of all, the Melissa and Doug Tree Advent Calendar is a whopping 35% off right now!

Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar $22.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

