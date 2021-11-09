Nothing says, “The holidays are coming” more than taking the annual family photo for a holiday card. The photos that make the grade (er, card) always look as close to perfect as possible, with all kids smiling — or at least all looking at the camera — and proud parents beaming. But that doesn’t reflect at all the chaos that goes into capturing that one perfect moment in time, as actress and mom of three Jessica Alba just shared.

Alba recently posted an all-too-relatable behind-the-scenes peek at her family holiday photo session, and wow does it feel familiar!

The video, which is set to Mariah Carey’s Christmas anthem, “All I Want For Christmas”, features Alba, her husband, Cash Warren, and their three kids, 13-year-old Honor, 9-year-old Haven, and 3-year-old Hayes, in adorable matching Honest holiday PJs. The kids are being kids, mom is wrestling and wrangling, dad is doing his best, and the tween is over it. All in all, it’s pretty iconic and captures a scene we all know happens but that usually doesn’t get shared.

This isn’t the family of five’s first foray into matching holiday outfits. The Fantastic Four star shared a Halloween photo of her “pack” dressed as lions and celebrating Hayes’ first time trick-or-treating.

The Honest Company founder also has a new children’s book on the market! A Bear to Share, which teaches kids the importance of “giving back”, was co-written by Alba, who is a Baby2Baby Ambassador, and Baby2Baby co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein.

Proceeds from sales of A Bear to Share help support Baby2Baby provide children living in poverty with diapers, clothes, and basic necessities. Alba also sits on the organization’s board of directors.

Actually, now that we think of it, we parents can reap the benefit from all of Alba’s busyness — because what better gift to give our kids than cute cozy PJs and a bedtime story?

