Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Daughter Has the Sweetest Response Any Time Fans Recognize Her Dad

Dwayne Johnson may have a new head public relations person if his daughter Jasmine has anything to say about it. The 49-year-old actor told Today‘s Hoda Kotb that 5-year-old Jasmine recently realized that her dad is famous — and when fans recognize him, she has the best response ever.

“So now, what (Jasmine will) do is if she gets wind that someone is noticing me — we’re at a park and kids are noticing or parents — she’ll come up and grab me and she’ll go, ‘Dad, come on! They recognize you. Come, say hello. Come on, you’re The Rock!’” the former wrestler and father of three told Kotb. “So she pulls me over to this family. And she’s, like, ‘Here. This is my dad.’”

Unwanted acknowledgment of his fame? Not at all! “It’s the best,” he added, with a sweet smile on his face.

We’re not surprised The Rock doesn’t mind, it’s it’s one of the many reasons why we love him. Johnson has a long history of interacting with his fans. Most recently, in September, the megastar shared two videos of himself surprising fans in tour busses in his neighborhood. In both videos he pulls alongside celebrity tour vans and rolls down his window shouting, “Hey, you guys know where I can find The Rock?” Obviously, the tour bus occupants go bananas. “Sometimes they go bat shit crazy with screams so loud they wake the dead. And sometimes they — literally — become paralyzed and speechless. Either way, this is some of the best parts of fame — making a few folks happy. And speechless,” he captioned one of the videos.

But it’s not only his fans The Rock dotes on — he’s also a proud girl dad. He has three daughters, 20-year-old Simone, 5-year-old Jasmine, and 3-year-old Tia, and the 270-pound bodybuilder isn’t ashamed that they have him wrapped around their little fingers. His girls pop up frequently on his social media and the photos are always of him being major dad goals.

And apparently he gives one heck of a manicure!

