This Nickelodeon Storybook Collection Advent Calendar Will Thrill Little Cartoon Lovers

Advent calendars are the hottest item this holiday season and a special one from Nickelodeon features your child’s favorite cartoon characters.

The Nickelodeon Storybook Collection Advent Calendar offers more than just a trinket — kids can enjoy a mini storybook for each day they count down to Christmas, dedicated to the stars from iconic television shows like SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer, Paw Patrol, and Blue’s Clues. Each of the 24 books contain 16 pages of engaging tales and are suitable for kids ages 3 to 5.

Nickelodeon: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar/Editors of Studio Fun International Editors of Studio Fun International

Nickelodeon: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar 12.68 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Advent calendars are flying off the shelves this year and kids have no shortage of classic options: One from Mini Brands contains tiny versions of classic kid snacks like Barnum’s Original Animal Crackers and Teddy Grams, Disney sells a version bursting with sparkly jewelry that fits the tiniest princess, and William Sonoma’s peppermint bark calendar will please little chocolate lovers in any family. For more hands-on experience, Play-Doh Advent Calendar contains a play mat, five tubes of the mushy stuff (in orange, blue, white, yellow, and green) and tools to mold the doh in a variety of Christmas shapes.

These are the Toys Amazon Thinks Your Kid Really Wants for the Holidays.