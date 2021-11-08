Hilary Duff Shows Off Baby Daughter’s Pierced Ears: ‘Can’t Wait for the Internet to Call Me a Child Abuser’

Hilary Duff is a seasoned mom of three, but one aspect of parenthood that’s hard to get used to: The online criticism that ensues after posting about one’s children on the internet, whether or not you’re a celebrity. Still, that didn’t stop Duff from sharing her excitement about getting 7-month-old daughter Mae’s ears pierced — which she posted on her Instagram Stories in the form of an irresistibly-cute baby selfie.

“Yes! I pierced her ears today. Can’t wait for the internet to call me a child abuser….again. Lesss go,” Duff captioned a photo of baby Mae, whom she shares with husband Matthew Koma, with two little sparkly stud earring, looking completely happy and healthy. (The couple also has a 3-year-old daughter named Banks).

Duff may have been on the defense after an incident in May 2020 when internet trolls attacked her for a photo seen on her Instagram Stories that depicted her son Luca, then 8, nude, with a sticker covering his private parts. Conspiracy theorists and mom shamers pounced on the Younger star, even accusing her of child trafficking, rumors which, to her credit, she was quick to shut down.

“Everyone bored af right now I know..but this is actually disgusting…..whoever dreamed this one up and put this garbage into the universe should take a break from their damn phone,” she wrote on Twitter. “Maybe get a hobby.” Duff shares Luca with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Duff seems confident in her parenting decision to pierce Mae’s ears despite what anyone has to say — and that’s pretty inspiring.

