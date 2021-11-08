Gabrielle Union Celebrates ‘Fearless’ Daughter Kaavia On Her 3rd Birthday: ‘Time Is Flying’

If we’re being totally honest, keeping up with Kaavia James Union Wade on social media has become one of our favorite social media pastimes. Along with a legendary side-eye, flawless dance moves, and absolutely impeccable toddler style, it’s not an exaggeration to say that Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s little daughter has quickly become one of our all-time favorite celebrity tots.

Somehow, baby Kaavia is already celebrating her third birthday, and even her famous parents can’t believe how fast her first three years have flown by. On Sunday, the actress and her NBA husband posted a truly adorable video tribute to their newly-minted three-year-old and it’s hitting us right in the feels on this fine day.

In a two-minute TikTok clip of some of Kaavia’s cutest moments from her birth to present day, fans are reminded why the little girl is such a treasure — and it’s not just because she can tear up the dance floor. And sure, most toddlers don’t spend their days splashing around in the bath before posing on the red carpet or hitting up a fancy photoshoot with their famous mamas, but getting a glimpse at baby Kaavia’s megawatt life is just as special for Union and Wade as it is for their many fans and followers around the globe.

“I cannot believe that @kaaviajames is 3 years old today!!!! Time is flying by so fast. We stay in awe of her intelligence, her compassion for others, her beauty, how loving she is and her fearlessness! We are honored and blessed to be this lil dynamo’s parents,” wrote the proud mom in the caption of the Instagram post. The Bring It On alum added a message to Kaavia in the video itself, captioning the clip, “It’s Kaavia’s 3rd birthday. Being her mom is truly an honor.”

As for how Kaavia rang in her third year, she celebrated with an epic Moana-themed birthday party, with her parents sharing photos from the shindig on the girl’s own Instagram account. Kaavia also received tons of well-wishes from some of her 1.8 million Instagram followers (yes, friends, she’s got millions of followers before she can even ride a bike!) and it seems like she had a total blast at her fabulous soirée. Happy birthday, sweet Kaavia!

