Tia Mowry Posted A Beautiful Tribute For Her Son Cree — & It Has Everyone Feeling Bittersweet

Tia Mowry has been hitting fans with the mommy truth bombs and reflections — and we’re here for it. Along with posting some inspirational baby bump pictures, she also posted a touching tribute for her son, Cree Taylor.

She captioned the photos in a beautiful, poetic paragraph. “Then and now. It is so beautiful and bittersweet to watch you grow up, #Cree. I will always be there to hold you and love you, my son! Being a mother is my greatest and first job.”

The first photo is of Mowry holding Cree as a baby in her arms, with the following being a stylish selfie of the pair now.

Mowry and her husband Cory Hardrict welcomed Cree in 2011, 10, and later a girl, Cairo, 3. Since then, they have been posting parenting and family goal pictures left and right to their social media — all the while being as real as possible about what it’s like to be a parent.

Mowry has been quite open about her motherhood journey — especially on the lessons she wants her kids to learn. In a 2015 interview with Ebony, Mowry said she wants to teach her son a [very] valuable lesson that we’re sure she’ll also teach her daughter. “I want to teach him about unconditional love. I want to teach him that love shouldn’t be earned. Love should be something that we, as humans, just provide. It doesn’t matter how rich you are, how poor you are, your color, your sexual orientation.”

