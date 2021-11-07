Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Bindi Irwin Shared New Photos of Daughter Grace Warrior At The Beach & Her Reaction is Priceless

Delilah Gray
Chandler Powell, Bindi Irwin
Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin A Carlile/MEGA.
If there’s one thing we love, it’s Bindi Irwin and her daughter Grace Warrior. Grace, the 7-month-old daughter of Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell, joined her mother on a beach trip — and seems to love it.

On Nov. 6, Bindi posted a darling photo of her and Grace on a gorgeous beach. The wind was blowing through their hair and they were all smiles with this impromptu beach day. She captioned the post, “Our little sunshine absolutely loved beach day.”

Grace is wearing an adorable floral outfit and her mother’s signature hat — with the biggest smile we’ve ever seen.

Powell also posted an Instagram photo of him and Grace. Powell has a surfboard in one hand, and Grace in the other — in true “cool dad” fashion. He captioned the photo, “Catchin’ waves with Dad.” Loved our beach day together.”

The family is having the time of their lives during their Tasmania trip, from hiking trips to beach-filled relaxation. Bindi posted a few photos from the trip to her Instagram, and we love that the whole family is adoring the sun and nature surrounding them!

The couple welcomed their daughter on March 25, which was their one-year wedding anniversary. They announced the birth to her on Instagram.

Since then, their little family has blessed us with so many adorable baby photos of Grace’s milestones — and we can’t wait for more to come!

