Tia Mowry’s Love Letter to Moms Everywhere Is Exactly What We Needed To Hear

After a few minutes on Tia Mowry’s Instagram, you can tell she’s one proud mama — and that’s only one reason we love the superhero mom!

Mowry posted a series of baby bump photos with the loving caption, “I always talk about how I loved being pregnant and how I love, love being a mother. But something else I love is how we evolve as women and how many versions of us there are. I love accentuating all of them, especially with fashion, and I made sure to not lose that even while pregnant.”

She ended it by saying, “Because even though we are moms, we are still us! And we have to make sure to celebrate and express that in any way we can.”

Mowry has been quite open about her motherhood journey — and tries to capture as much as she can on her Instagram. From the happy Holiday moments to the raw parts of parenthood that need to be talked about more, Mowry wants everyone to know what parenthood is really like.

Mowry married fellow actor Cory Hardrict in 2008 after meeting on the set of their film, Hollywood Horror. A few years after they tied the knot, they welcomed a boy Cree Taylor, 10, and later a girl, Cairo, 3.

In a 2015 interview with VIBE, Mowry sat down and got candid about how she balances everything in her hectic life — and we’re obsessed with the self-care aspect behind it. “The number one key is to [basically] prioritize. I’m a mother and wife first because family is important to me, and a part of having a balanced life is not feeling guilty about taking care of yourself…. So, in order for you to execute all of those [different] qualities as a woman and as a person, take care of yourself. It’s easy for us to feel guilty when we put ourselves first, but when this woman said it to me from this perspective, it was so clear and so true.”

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who are best friends with their siblings.

