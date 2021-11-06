Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Rocket Mortgage Make Yourself at Home
Newsletters
Newsletters

Britney Spears’ Museum Trip With Her Sons May Be the Most Mystifying & Heartwarming Post We’ve Seen From Her Yet

Delilah Gray
Britney Spears
Britney Spears Invision.
Britney Spears' Museum Trip With Her
Britney Spears at the AMA '98
Britney Spears' Museum Trip With Her
Britney Spears' Museum Trip With Her
View Gallery 20 Images

Despite the ongoing conservatorship battles, Britney Spears appears to be all smiles, becoming happier every day. Most recently, she posted a mystical video of her and her sons living their best lives.

The two-minute video was of Spears and her two boys exploring the Vincent Van Gogh exhibit. They were dancing, posing, and having the time of their lives — and we can’t help but tear up a little.

She captioned the two-minute video with an adorable, and sweet, caption, “My children and I went to the amazing @vangoghla… it was so freaking cool… I obviously don’t get out much so I was pretty excited !!! I went with the people who would love me anyway, no matter how silly I acted when I opened my mouth!!! The end of the video is me and a friend playing and dancing to the music… don’t worry it was VIP so nobody else was there… we got to really play!!! Thank you #VanGoghLA for my backpack and the cool cupcakes!!!”

She spent the day with her two boys, Sean Federline, 16, and Jayden Federline, 15, whose father is her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. But it looks like the trip was for momma and the boys!

Spears took her sons on a fantastical museum trip at the Van Gogh Exhibit, an immersive exhibit where you feel like you’re in Van Gogh’s paintings.

On Oct. 22, she posted a few photos of the boys when they were youngsters, with the caption, “So bittersweet to see them get older … why can’t they just stay babies forever??? They will always be MINE!!!!!”

And while it’s bittersweet that they’ve grown up so quickly, it appears they’re making the most of it — and doing it in style.

Before you go, click here to see some hidden meanings behind our favorite pop songs.
Britney Spears

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 SheKnows Media, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Business Media, LLC.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad