Bindi Irwin Shares Photos of Daughter Grace Warrior’s Tasmania Vacation: ‘Grateful’

Bindi Irwin’s daughter Grace Warrior has returned from her first trip to Tasmania — and the photos are, predictably, adorable.

Grace, the 7-month-old daughter of Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell, joined her parents and a few others on a trip to Tasmania, as seen in new Instagram photos posted by her mom on Thursday. “I’m tremendously grateful that we were able to share the wild beauty of Tasmania with Grace,” Bindi captioned her post. “She had the best time hiking with us and exploring Cradle Mountain National Park.”

In addition to shots of the entire group, which included Powell, Bindi’s brother Robert Irwin and their mom Terri Irwin, Bindi shared some images of stunning landscapes and, of course, wildlife. Last week, Irwin shared more images from her trip writing, “Hiking with our beautiful girl is one of the most special things in life. She adores being outside, looking for wildlife with us. Grace Warrior finds magic in everything and I love that.”

Bindi is not the only proud parent in the group — last year, Powell declared his proud status as “a dad who shares baby photos with everyone.” The couple, who welcomed Grace on their one-year wedding anniversary, gave her the middle name “Warrior” in honor of Bindi’s father Steve Irwin. The iconic wildlife conservationist died while filming a documentary in 2006 at the age of 44.

Irwin concluded her Instagram post by promising there are “more photos to come” — and we hope she means it.

