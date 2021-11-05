George Clooney Asks Media to Not Publish ‘Intrusive’ Photos of His Kids

George Clooney took a stand against media outlets that publish photos of celebrities’ children, in an open letter addressed to the British tabloid, Daily Mail.

According to the letter, published in Today along with other outlets, Clooney claimed the Daily Mail had published photos of actress Billie Lourd’s young child, then removed the images (as of Friday, the Daily Mail had not publicly responded to Clooney’s letter).

“…We would request that you refrain from putting our children’s faces in your publication,” wrote Clooney, who shares 4-year-old twins Alexander and Ella with wife Amal Clooney, a human rights lawyer. “I am a public figure and accept the oftentimes intrusive photos as part of the price to pay for doing my job. Our children have made no such commitment.”

He added, “The nature of my wife’s work has her confronting and putting on trial terrorist groups and we take as much precaution as we can to keep our family safe. We cannot protect our children if any publication puts their faces on their cover. We have never sold a picture of our kids, we are not on social media and never post pictures because to do so would put their lives in jeopardy. Not paranoid jeopardy but real world issues, with real world consequences.”

George ended the letter by stating, “We hope that you would agree that the need to sell advertisements isn’t greater than the need to keep innocent children from being targeted.”

This, of course, isn’t the first time that a celebrity has spoken out about protecting the privacy of celebrities’ kids. Last month, actress Blake Lively posted an Instagram plea for people to stop following social media accounts that share images of celebrities’ children, while in 2014, Jennifer Garner, Halle Berry and Kristen Bell rallied behind the “No Kids Policy” to prevent publications from publishing images of celebrity kids’ faces without parental consent.

While Clooney has spoken openly about his children, sharing fun anecdotes and stories, his note to the press signifies his desire to keep his private life as separate as possible from his appearances on the big screen.

