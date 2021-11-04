Ryan Reynolds Is ‘Happy’ to Pick Up His Kids From School During Acting Sabbatical: ‘That’s My Thing’

Last month, Ryan Reynolds announced that he’s taking a temporary break from acting and now we understand his reasoning: To spend more time with his children.

Following an Instagram post in which he thanked his co-stars for their teamwork on his upcoming film Spirited, Reynolds, who shares three daughters with wife Blake Lively added, “Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making.”

The admission made fans chatter and now Reynolds is clearing the air. “It’s just about being there, it’s just about consistency for me being there in the morning, being there at night,” he told Extra of his daughters James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2. “Usually we travel together, but my kids are in school now and at that age where they can’t, so I got to take a little rest… I’m happy to do it, I’m lucky to do it.”

When asked whether he plans on taking over school pick-up and drop-off to free up Lively’s time, the Deadpool actor answered, “I’d be happy to do that. I love doing drop-offs, pickups — that’s my thing.”

It seems Reynolds is living out the “days are long but the years are short” adage, this week telling Access Hollywood on the Red Notice red carpet, “My kids are growing up faster than time and space would have suggested, so, I want to be there and I want to spend some time with them. I probably won’t shoot anything until the end of the summer, so we’ll see,”

And in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, at the WSJ Innovator Awards a day earlier, the 45-year-old again commented on his plans to step away from acting for a while. “I’m just trying to create a little bit more space for my family and time with them,” he said. “You know, you don’t really get that time back.”

These celebrity moms may use weed to help them with that daily juggle.