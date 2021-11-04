Amazon Has the Cutest Disney Princess Squishmallow & You Can Pre-Order It Now

Christmas is almost here (just go with it!) and if you have a Disney princess fan who is looking to get their squish on this holiday season, we have great news!

The first-ever Disney princess Squishmallow is here — and it’s Belle from Beauty and the Beast. These super-soft, amazingly squishy stuffies are flying off the shelves right now and for good reason. They are so soft, so cuddly, and so, so collectible! The Belle Squishmallow stands 14″ tall, the perfect size for a good snuggle session and features her signature yellow princess gown, complete with sequin detailing. The pillow also has a top knot tied with a yellow ribbon.

Squishmallow

Belle is available for pre-order for delivery on or around November 25th, so there’s plenty of time to wrap her up and stash her where your little own little princess won’t find her.

Since they arrived on the scene in 2017, Squishmallows have become a nationwide phenomenon complete with collectors and online forums devoted to the lovable pillows. The items come in a variety of groups called “squads” — sea life, wildlife, dinosaurs, even fantasy creatures like unicorns. And each one is made of 100% non-toxic materials, inside and out, which will put your mind at ease during bedtime.

There are over 1,000 different Squishmallows available, so no matter what your child is into, there’s bound to be a perfect Squishmallow for them. Just pace yourself — with so many options, there’s a good chance you’ll end up with a Squishmallow collector on your hands!

This officially licensed Belle Squishmallow is bound to sell out, so don’t miss out and preorder now for the holidays!

Here are the toys Amazon thinks your kids really want for the holidays.