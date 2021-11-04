Drew Barrymore Said Trick-or-Treating With Daughters, Ex-Husband Will Kopelman, & His Wife Was ‘Ideal’

Co-parenting achievement unlocked! Drew Barrymore and her ex-husband Will Kopelman pulled off the perfect Halloween with their blended family.

On a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the mom of two explained that she spent Halloween trick-or-treating with her daughters, nine-year-old Olive and seven-year-old Frankie, their father, Will Kopelman, and Kopelman’s new wife Allie Michler, whom Kopelman married in August. “I went trick or treating on Sunday with Will and his beautiful wife Allie, my daughters’ wonderful stepmother and I think honestly this is so ideal,” she told segment co-host, Ross Matthews.

The conversation sparked during a segment of the show called “Drew’s News” where the hosts discuss current headlines. Near the top of the list was an anecdote about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez meeting up with Jennifer Garner and some of their respective children for trick-or-treating on Halloween night. Affleck shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina, and nine-year-old Samuel, while Lopez shares twins, 13-year-old Max and Emme, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. “It’s the dream and I love seeing this, I really do,” Barrymore said. “I think it’s very positive.”

Barrymore has been very supportive of Kopelman’s new relationship, gushing about Michler to Dax Shepard in a recent appearance on his podcast Armchair Expert. “I just feel like I won the lottery with her. Like, I really did,” Barrymore said. “I feel like I’m lucky that there’s this new beautiful soul that came into our lives.”

When Matthews seemed surprised by Barrymore’s Halloween outing, she explained, ”You’re never not together if you have children. You’re just parents. That’s what makes sense to me.”

