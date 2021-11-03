There’s a LEGO Gingerbread Set on Amazon & It’s the Perfect Family Holiday Activity

Gather the family around the coffee table or dining room table to divulge in this holiday-filled LEGO set — and feel the holiday magic arrive. It might be your family’s most daring, and festive, activity yet, but don’t let that scare you. This year, have you and your family bond while making a gingerbread house — just hold the gingerbread. Instead of stressing over the right amount of gingerbread and frosting, you just have to worry about tiny building blocks.

That’s right, LEGO has an extensive gingerbread house for less than $160, and it might be just what your family needs to get into the holiday season. This one won’t go bad or stale on you, either. It’ll last throughout the entire holiday season.

This LEGO set comes with nearly 1,500 pieces that can build a beautiful gingerbread house masterpiece, topped with frosted roofs, candy buttons, and glittered windows, to name a few. It includes a happy little gingerbread family with a man, woman, and babies. And this gingerbread home isn’t an empty one. It also comes with candy furniture, a holiday tree, a toy train and even a snowplow.

One reviewer said it was a great time for them and their family, claiming it there were “easy to follow directions and [was] so much fun to make it.”

Another reviewer said “This is one of the most beautiful kits Lego has produced to date. Whimsical and wonderful, don’t begin to describe this lovely kit… it has lots of parts and is quite intricate and detailed.”

