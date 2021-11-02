Mark Wahlberg has achieved his ultimate “girl dad” goals.

In a cute Instagram video posted Monday, the Oscar-winning actor showed off a new manicure — courtesy of his 11-year-old daughter, Grace. In the footage, Wahlberg flashed the ultra-long Halloween-inspired tips for the camera as Grace sat beside him, giggling. “I thought Halloween was over,” Wahlberg says in the video, sighing dramatically. “She got me again.”

This isn’t the first time the 50-year-old dad has shown of Grace’s budding nail skills. Last year, Wahlberg agreed to be Grace’s test subject. “So 15 days into quarantine now, I’m getting pedicures, manicures, and apparently full makeup,” said the actor in a March 2020 Instagram video. “She’s got her whole kit there. And yeah, this is what’s happening now.”

Wahlberg shares four children with wife Rhea Durham: Aside from Grace, they have daughter Ella, 18, and sons Michael, 15, and Brendan Joseph, 13.

In July, the actor told Entertainment Tonight that he strives to provide his children with as normal a life as possible. “Me being in the public eye, there are pros to that, but there’s a lot of cons,” he told the outlet. “My kids wanna have their own identity, you know? I’m not allowed to get out of the car at football practice or a game. I gotta sit in the car and watch.”

“At first I took it personally, because I wanna be there to support them,” he added, “but supporting them is by making them feel comfortable in what they’re doing and them having their own identity too. It’s very difficult.”

