Shawn Johnson East & Her Husband Were ‘Absolutely Not’ In Agreement About Learning Their Unborn Daughter’s Sex

Some people can’t wait to learn the sex of their unborn baby while others enjoy the element of surprise. Former Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson East says her NFL husband Andrew East fell into the last category.

On a recent episode of People‘s podcast Me Becoming Mom, Johnson East said the couple was “absolutely not” in agreement about the reveal — “I’ve never seen him voice such a strong opinion about something ever in our relationship or marriage,” she said of her husband. “But he said, ‘I do not want to find out.’ It was because one of his teammates didn’t find out and said the greatest moment of his life was actually being able to tell his wife what the baby was and have that moment for him.”

Johnson East added, “We were convinced we were having a boy. I don’t know why. And he’s like, ‘Baby, it’s a girl.’ And I was like ‘What?’ It was the most special moment for him and for me.”

The couple share two children, two-year-old Drew Hazel and three-month-old Jett James.

In an August Instagram Q&A back, the mom suggested she might be finished growing her family. When asked how she felt following the birth of Jett, an emotional and honest Johnson East said, “…I am doing good, I’m doing very good. I feel like I’m doing better than I did with Drew, just in managing all of it, but there’s definitely hard days.”

She added, “But, I will say, Jett is amazing, and I love having two babies. I feel like I might be done having babies — right now, just being in this phase — but it’s going really well, and overall, we’re making progress.”

No matter what the couple decides, we know it’ll be the right decision for their family!

