Barbie, Fisher-Price, & Hot Wheels Are on Sale for Amazon’s Early Black Friday — But It Won’t Last Long

Amazon’s Early Black Friday have officially arrived, right in time for your holiday shopping. You don’t have to wait until you’re lounging in your PJs after Thanksgiving dinner to shop some great deals that may or may not end up wrapped in wrapping paper. For the kiddos that you’re shopping for, there are plenty of great toy deals to be found on Amazon right now.

From the newest Barbie playsets to the coolest Hot Wheels collections, check out some of our favorite toys from today’s Amazon sale. You can save up to 40 percent on a toy that’s on your kid’s holiday wish-list. The only catch? These deals end out at midnight PST, so grab your wallets now!

Barbie Bakery Chef Doll and Playset — $15.39, originally $21.99

Barbie baker is working her tail off this holiday season with a whole baking island. The set comes with your typical, Barbie doll, with a simple baker’s uniform and an extensive playset. The baker’s playset comes with cakes, cupcakes that really rise, and color-changing icing. All you kids have to do is pull the handle and watch their little Barbie-inspired creations come to life!

Fisher-Price Imaginext Spongebob Bikini Bottom Playset — $18.89, originally $26.99

Perfect for your little Pineapple-Under-the-Sea fan. This cute SpongeBob set comes with Squidward’s house, which makes silly facial expressions, SpongeBob’s house (which has a slide), and Patrick’s house, which your child can fling jellyfishes from. It’s 30 percent off.

Hot Wheels Character Cars 6-Pack: Disney and Pixar Amazon.

Hot Wheels Character Cars 6-Pack: Disney and Pixar — $24.49, originally

For the family that loves Hot Wheels and classic cartoon movies, Amazon has the perfect holiday exclusive. This pack of Hot Wheels comes with six cars inspired by your favorite Pixar heroes, such as Sully from Monsters Inc, Mike Wazowski, Mr. Incredible, Wall-E, Nemo, and Dory. This set will spark imagination and excitement in any toddler looking for a thrilling toy. With over 1,500 reviews at 4.9 stars, it appears everyone is loving this gift for the holidays.

