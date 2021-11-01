Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Reportedly Took Their Kids Trick-Or-Treating With Jennifer Garner

Halloween was a family day for Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Garner who reportedly united to take their respective children trick-or-treating.

In various photos published by the Daily Mail, Affleck and Lopez are depicted trick-or-treating in Malibu, California with nine-year-old Samuel, whom Affleck shares with Garner (along with Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12) and Max, 13, whom Lopez shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. It’s unclear whether Max’s fraternal twin sister Emme or Samuel’s sisters were present.

According to the publication, Affleck and Lopez were “in the same vicinity” as Garner and the parties “bumped into” each other, however the event sounded more intentional, per People. “Everyone gets along and the focus is always on the kids. Jennifer, Ben and Jen Garner all wanted the kids to have an amazing Halloween,” a source told the publication. “The kids are friends and wanted to go trick-or-treating together. It made sense that they all went together.”

If their meeting wasn’t accidental, it’s a huge step for the two families — this year, Affleck and Lopez rebooted their romance two decades after breaking off their engagement and three years after Affleck’s divorce from Garner was finalized, though the pair separated in 2015.

It took some time, but Affleck and Garner’s co-parenting relationship is rock-solid. “When our kids get married, we’ll dance, I know that now,” Garner told The Hollywood Reporter in March. “We’ll boogaloo and have a great time. I don’t worry about that anymore.” The comment referenced a 2016 soundbite from Garner that from the divorce, she had “lost the dream of dancing” with Affleck at their daughter’s future wedding.

And on Mother’s Day, Affleck dropped a sweet comment on Garner’s Instagram page: “So happy to share these kids with you. Luckiest parents in the world. Thanks for all the good you do.”

Meanwhile, Lopez and Affleck, who have reportedly been house hunting in Los Angeles, have taken their kids on local adventures to Universal Studios Hollywood and the Magic Castle clubhouse.

How the women feel about each other is more mysterious, however a source told Us Weekly in June, “J. Lo has Jennifer Garner’s seal of approval. J. Lo thinks Jennifer is a kind and wonderful person and an amazing mother.”

