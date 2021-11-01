Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes & Baby Sterling Won Halloween With Cruella Costumes

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes’ family Halloween costume was right on trend, dahhling — inspired by the Disney film Cruella.

The personal trainer and the NFL player, who got engaged in September 2020, displayed their looks on Instagram: Matthews was dressed as Cruella de Vil, Mahomes as a dog catcher, and their eight-month old daughter Sterling as, you guessed it, a Dalmatian. The couple also dressed their dogs, pitbull Steel and cane corso Silver, as the spotted canines from the film.

On Halloween, Little Sterling was understandably without her favorite accessory, a colorful bow headband, which she sports in most photos posted by her parents (although she did wear a gold one in a recent pumpkin-themed pic).

Matthews and Mahomes weren’t the only celebrity couple inspired by Cruella, a live-action prequel to the 1961 film 101 Dalmatians. Singer Pink dressed as the Baroness and her husband Carey Hart wore a black suit, while the couple’s daughter, 9, embodied de Vil and son Jameson, 4, a Dalmatian.

And Vanessa Bryant pulled off a glam Cruella while her daughters Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 2, were the classic dogs. “Look for the good spots in life. 101 Dalmatians,” the mom captioned one Instagram photo.

Meanwhile, other famous families twinned in Halloween costumes: The Teigen-Legend brood dressed as The Addams Family — the model as Morticia Addams, the singer as Gomez Addams, Teigen’s mother Vilailuck Pepper Teigen as Grandmama Addams and the couple’s daughter Luna, 5, as Wednesday and son Miles, 3, as Pugsley.

While Jersey Shore‘s Jenni “J-Woww” Farley and boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello were Moira and Johnny Rose from Schitt’s Creek with the reality star’s daughter Meilani, 6, and son Greyson, 5, dressing as Alexis and David Rose.

Check out the worst Halloween kids costumes, period.