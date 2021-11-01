Amazon Kicked Off Their Black Friday Deals Early & All Kids’ Fire Tablets Are 50% Off

Black Friday is coming a little bit early for everyone this year. If you want to get your holiday shopping done early but score a great deal, then now is your time. Amazon is kicking off their legendary Early Black Friday deals with a whopping 50 percent off of their renowned Kids Fire Tablets. If you were hoping to sneak one of these underneath the tree this year, you should definitely take advantage of this deal right now.

There are so many different types of Fire Tablets out there. While the options might seem wide and confusing to navigate at first glance, we found the best kids tablets to get your little ones.

This deal might not last long, so you should get shopping right away.

Fire 7 Kids Tablet — $59.99, originally $99.99

The Fire Kids 7 Tablet is a favorite for more than 20 million children for all of their playtime and chill-time needs. The included one year of Amazon Kids+ subscription allows kids to explore over 20,000 apps, books, and educational content. It has a charge of up to seven hours and comes with a two-year warranty.

Fire 7 Kids Pro Tablet — $59.99, originally $99.99

Now the Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet is designed specifically for your older children in the family. Just because they’re growing up fast, doesn’t mean that you won’t have a say over what they do with the new Fire tablet. It comes with one year of Amazon Kids+ and parental controls, so you can curate the best, and most educational, experience for your little one.

Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet — $119.99, originally $199.99

Like other children’s Fire tablets, the Fire HD 10 Kids tablet comes with a year of Amazon Kids+ access to over 20,000 different entertainment options, parental control, and a two-year warranty. But this tablet may be Amazon’s most powerful model so far with all the technological updates they added, such as more storage, a strengthened screen, and everything else needed for an amazing viewing experience.

