Hilary Duff frequently posts about her little family, and we love every silly glimpse into her family life. She’s also, jokingly, written about how being a mom of three means she has a little less time on her hands to do things like post baby pictures to social media in a timely manner. And true to form, she just posted the sweetest fall-themed 7-month photos of her youngest daughter — just a little late.

In celebration of seven months in this world, Duff posted a series of silly and emotive pictures of her baby, Mae James or MJ.

She captioned the series of fall-themed photos, writing, “A new record in lateness posting this…. #3rdbabyproblems MJ stop growing!!! We’ve been loving this little lady for 7 months already!”

MJ is in a darling fall ensemble with a floral top, corduroy pants, and a baby blue head wrap. She’s sitting in front of an assortment of pumpkins, a haystack, and a personalized baby blanket.

Duff is a proud mom of three — she shares her firstborn, son Luca, 9, with ex Mike Comrie and has two girls, Violet Banks, 3, and baby Mae, with her husband, Matthew Koma.

When Mae was born, Duff posted the sweetest announcement on Instagram — a week late. Hilariously, she wrote, “Most people post this on the first day….. but you’re a 3rd child Mae Mae …. soooo it’s happening on the 7th… happy week earth side little bit! We love you so….”

We can’t wait for more photoshoots with her little ones!

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who have opened up about the struggles of co-parenting.

