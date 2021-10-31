Katharine McPhee Gets Candid About How Her Newborn, Rennie, Gave Her Body Confidence

It’s been a big year for Katharine McPhee, considering that she became a mom to son Rennie, who was born on Feb. 22, 2021. And like so many new moms, McPhee has some big feelings about new motherhood, specifically how it changed her body — and her body image.

In a recent interview with E! News, McPhee opened up about her pregnancy and postpartum experience, admitting that she had a “love-hate relationship” with pregnancy and “struggled” with her body getting bigger.

But she let fans in on how her son changed her perspective on her body. “What I didn’t expect was to have the baby and then be so at peace with my body,” she said. “I had this, wow, like this huge appreciation of what my body had just done and given me… I wish that I’d given myself a little bit more of that grace through the pregnancy.”

She ended it by saying, “I’m so much happier, so much more peaceful.” And we absolutely love that for her.

McPhee isn’t the only star to open up about lately about body image and pregnancy; recently, Olivia Munn talked about her struggles with her changing pregnancy body and even Katy Perry talked about her feelings about her baby weight. And the star has been very open about her struggles with bulimia and body image in the past, so it’s especially encouraging to hear her talk about being comfortable with her postpartum curves and to not feel the ridiculous pressure so many new moms — famous or not — feel to “bounce back.”

“I actually had this huge gift where I felt zero pressure to kind of get back to a certain standard,” she told E! “I was just like, ‘Wow, this is such a moment in time to enjoy a new baby and give thanks to this incredible body that just did something so spectacular, like truly a miracle.'”

These gorgeous photos show moms who love their postpartum bodies.