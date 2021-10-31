Besides the delicious treats and spooky movies, it’s undeniable that one of the best parts of Halloween is the creative costumes. We love when celebrities get in on the spooky fun, especially when they go all out to do a family costume idea. And this year, Bindi Irwin and her family may have outdone everyone else with their groovy matching costumes.

On Oct. 30, Irwin posted a family photo of her, her husband, Chandler Powell, and everyone’s favorite little newborn, Grace Warrior. But this wasn’t your typical family photo, since the little family was dressed up to the max in hippie wardrobes.

She captioned the photo, “Peace, love, and koala hugs. Wishing you a groovy Halloween from our family to yours.”

Irwin was sporting flared jeans, a tasseled vest, a trippy button-down, and a flower crown. Little Grace had on an adorable ensemble topped with heart-shaped sunglasses and a flower crown. Powell matched his wife with a trippy top and flared jeans, but in true Irwin family fashion, he was holding a real-life koala.

This is Grace’s first Halloween and we think she’s already upped the ante for baby Halloween costumes.

Irwin frequently posts adorable photos of her and her family, mainly with her daughter, Grace, being the subject. She and Powell welcomed Grace Warrior into the world back in March 2021, and we’re loving the glimpses into their family.

In an interview with People, Irwin gushed about motherhood and her love for her little girl. “Everything that Grace does is amazing. She’ll giggle, and we all drop what we’re doing to watch.”

And we’re so excited about their amazing Halloween costumes!

