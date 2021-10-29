Khloé Kardashian & Daughter True Test Positive for COVID-19

Khloé Kardashian and her three-year-old daughter True, have tested positive for COVID-19, the reality star shared on Twitter.

“Hi guys, I wanted to let you know True, and I tested positive for Covid,” she tweeted on October 29. “I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok.”

“We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines,” she added. In a second tweet, Khloé wrote, “Be safe everyone!”

It’s Khloé’s second time testing positive for COVID-19. “Just found out I do have corona,” the Good American founder said during an October 2020 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians referring to her illness which occurred in March of that year. “I have been in my room, it’s going to be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days.”

Her symptoms were “vomiting” and “shaking” along with hot and cold sensations. “I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache, I wouldn’t say it was a migraine,” she said on the episode.

Khloé and True aren’t the only members of the Kardashian-Jenner family to test positive for COVID-19. Back in May, Kim Kardashian revealed that three of her children (North, 8, Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2) and her estranged husband, Kanye West, had COVID-19.

We are sending good vibes and hoping for a speedy recovery for Khloé and little True!

