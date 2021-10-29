Jessica Alba Attends Therapy with Teen Daughter Honor to ‘Destigmatize’ Mental Health

Jessica Alba is normalizing mental health awareness, especially in her own household.

In a People interview published on October 29, Alba opened up about attending therapy with her 13-year-old daughter Honor to “destigmatize” the experience. “I think just trying to destigmatize what that is,” she told the outlet. “It really is: How can I show up as a mom for my kids and be the best parent for her?… There really isn’t one sort of recipe that works across the board. I just wanted to be able to show up for her.”

The Honest Company founder added, “I think every lesson is really a moment for reflection. I don’t avoid conversation.”

Alba, who shares Honor, Haven, 10, and Hayes, 3, with husband Cash Warren, has been quite open about therapy sessions with her eldest daughter. Back in July, she shared that the experience brought the mom and daughter closer together. “For me, it was really out of, I felt like my relationship really suffered from my parents because they didn’t know how to communicate with me and how I needed to be parented,” she said during an episode of Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt’s Instagram series Before, During & After Baby.

“I started going to therapy with her I think when she was 11,” she said. “For me, it was really out of, I felt like my relationship really suffered with my parents because they didn’t know how to communicate with me and how I needed to be parented. So I didn’t want that breakdown with Honor so we went to therapy together.”

In her People interview, Alba drew similarities between therapy and the new book she co-authored with Baby2Baby CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein. The children’s book titled A Bear to Share, is all about giving back.

