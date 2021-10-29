Ashley Graham Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Nude Bathroom Selfie

Ashley Graham posted a gorgeous, nude selfie showing off her baby bump — and we’re obsessed.

On Friday, the supermodel posted the image to her Instagram Stories, showcasing her twin pregnancy for her 14.7 million followers. Graham and her husband Justin Ervin welcomed their first child in January 2020, a boy named Isaac, and in July, she revealed her second pregnancy. “The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories,” she captioned a photo that revealed her growing stomach. “I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us

But the bigger surprise came last month when the couple shared they were expecting twin boys. In footage from a sonogram appointment, Graham replied to the technician who broke the news. “Are you serious? We’re gonna have three boys?” she exclaimed.

“You’re kidding me!” said Ervin.

Ashley Graham/Instagram

Earlier this week, Graham posted an Instagram video in which her twins appeared to be active and kicking. “I can’t wait to meet you guys,” she captioned it, along with photo of her growing baby bump.

And in early October, Graham shared another nude shot in an Instagram slideshow titled, “A couple of things I did, a couple of places I went, a couple of people I love.” The gallery included an image of Graham lying a bed wearing only a bra and a cute screenshot of her on FaceTime with Ervin.

We’re very much enjoying Graham’s body-positive pregnancy journey and we can’t wait to meet those adorable twin boys!

