Zara Just Launched the Cutest Kids Collection With Stylist Alastair McKimm

Exciting news from Zara: The chic Spanish clothing brand has teamed up with Alastair McKimm for a kids collection that celebrates street style.

“This collection is an ode to New York,” stylist McKimm said in a press release. “Inspired by and dedicated to my kids and all the kids growing up in the downtown parks in New York City.” The line features colorful coats, vests, pants, and hats — all puffer-style — along with socks, backpacks, and even crowns. Prices range from $9.90 to $99.

McKimm got his family involved in the collection, too: His wife Amy Troost shot the campaign, which also features his son.

Check out some of the lively collection below.

This black long-sleeved hooded sweatshirt made from recycled cotton will keep your kid toasty all fall.

Kids won’t get lost in the crowd with this bright zippered jacket, which has a high collar, long sleeves, and a “hidden” front pocket. The jacket is also available in fuschia and black.

Who says hats should be conventional? A nylon crown is suitable for imaginary play or an average day when your kid is feeling extra confident.

This backpack has a roomy zippered section, plus side pockets with adjustable closures. And the eye-catching options in red, yellow, violet prevent kids from bringing home the wrong school bag — again.

