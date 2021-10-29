Tom Brady Says Gisele Paused Her Modeling Career to Raise Their Kids: ‘I Wish I Was There More’

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are struggling with a relatable work-life balance issue as they raise their family in the spotlight.

On October 26, the NFL star opened up on his SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, about home life with his model wife Gisele Bündchen and their two children, son Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8. (Brady also shares son Jack, 14, with actress Bridget Moynahan).

Bündchen earned the title of “highest-paid model” in the world numerous times since her career took off in 2001, but she retired in 2015 to focus on her family. In February, she cut ties with IMG Models, her modeling agency of over 20 years, reportedly to give her twin sister control of her career.

“I think my wife has, you know, held down the house for a long time now,” Brady said in the episode. “And I think there are things she wants to accomplish. You know, she hasn’t worked as much in the last 10, 12 years just raising our family and kind of committing to being in a life in Boston and then moving to Florida. But that’s an issue, and it’s a very difficult issue to reconcile without just saying, ‘Hey, it’s time to retire.’ And I think there’s, you know, we’re coming to the end here too, so I don’t want to miss any of the kids’ stuff.”

Brady added that while he has a lengthy off-season to be with his family, sometimes that isn’t enough time: “Although I wish I was there more, [but] I think if I was there too much, you know, they might be sick and tired of me screwing up everything that’s been going on in the house for a long time too.”

Check out these Hollywood moms who put their careers on hold to stay home with their kids.