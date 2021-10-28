Jenna Dewan Says Daughter Everly Will Be ‘Very Upset’ If She’s Not Included In Her Wedding

Jenna Dewan is wedding planning with one priority in mind: including her daughter Everly and son Callum in the ceremony.

Though Dewan and her fiancé Steve Kazee have yet to set a wedding date, the actress-dancer told Hollywood Life exclusively. “We are very much in the planning process. It has of course been a crazy last two years with COVID and we had our baby, Callum, so there is no rush for us.” Dewan was promoting her partnership with the wedding website The Knot in the creation of sustainable wedding invitations.

The couple welcomed Callum in March 2020 while the Step Up star shares 8-year-old Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

When asked if Everly will take part in the festivities, Dewan was emphatic. “They have to be in the wedding! Evie has told me a million times, she will be very upset with me! They will obviously be incorporated and involved and that will most likely be the grounding element of whatever we decide to do on our day — whether it’s destination or small or large, we’re working on all the details. But, our family will be absolutely involved.”

Since becoming a mom, Dewan said her focus has shifted. “They were the most important thing above anything else, and everything else fell in support of that. Work, what I say yes or no to, how I plan my days. There’s a deepening and a priority change that happens when you have kids,.”

However Dewan added that it’s important not to lose oneself in parenting. “I’m all about making sure that you also have your own purpose and you own life and give to yourself,” she explained. “But at the same time, I realize that these little beings are the most important things in the world to me.”

These are some of the reality-TV alumnae we love to follow as they tackle motherhood.