Why Kylie Jenner Is Focusing On Daughter Stormi Ahead of Baby No. 2

Kylie Jenner, who is pregnant with her second baby, is doting extra hard on her 3-year-old daughter Stormi as the family preps for their newest arrival. In fact, a source told Us Weekly, the reality star is “giving Stormi as much attention as possible.”

Welcoming a baby is a joyous occasion for everyone — except perhaps, for an only child. It’s often a rough transition graduating from the only child to an older sibling and some kids need time to accept their new place in the family order, namely, why they no longer will be the center of attention. Expecting parents may also experience guilt about bringing home a new baby when they’ve long enjoyed quality time with their first child and wonder if how their child will feel when their sibling arrives. Therefore, many parents feel that paying extra attention to their firstborn is just what the doctor ordered.

Jenner and rapper Travis Scott, who welcomed Stormi back in 2018, announced their second pregnancy in a super sweet Instagram video after weeks of social media speculation about whether Jenner was expecting again.

The makeup mogul’s hardcore fanbase began speculating that Jenner was pregnant after noticing that her Instagram photos were cropped in ways that hid her abdomen. And a few sleuths noticed that in photos she had been sporting the same manicure for several weeks, which they interpreted as evidence that Jenner was posting older photos that didn’t show her baby bump.

Jenner and Travis aren’t publicly sharing the baby’s due date, but back in August, a source close to the family told People that the Kylie Baby founder was “a few months along.”

These celebrity moms may use weed to help them with that daily juggle.