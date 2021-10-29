This New LEGO Book Is a Must-Have for Holiday Break — It’ll Spark Your Kids’ Creativity

Instead of spending thousands of dollars to take your children to LEGOLAND, why not buy something that can bring LEGOLAND to your kids? Next month, a LEGO book is being released, and it’s unlike the ones before. There’s no doubt that when Nov. 23 rolls around, that it’ll sell out quickly. Plus, it’s currently 11 percent off. So be sure to get your copy if you know your child has an affinity for a good LEGO build. This book, The Big Book of Amazing LEGO Creations with Bricks You Already Have, encourages your little ones to let their imaginations soar, especially this holiday season.

This book has over 250 pages full of ideas, inspiring your little architects-in-training to create fantastical LEGO creations. The new release is filled with over 75 brand-new creations like vehicles, robots, dragons, castles, games, and more. This book is made for children of all ages, and it’ll get them thinking (and tinkering) with the wide array of projects described within the book.

Some unique building ideas include creating a classic diner, which is so detailed and includes a soda foundation and an air hockey table.

The Big Book of Amazing LEGO Creations with Bricks You Already Have. Amazon.

It’s already the #1 New Release on Amazon’s Children’s Papercrafts Books, with people buzzing over the new release. So if you’ve been looking for the perfect educational gift for your LEGO-loving kiddo, then you may have found the ideal gift for them!

The Big Book of Amazing LEGO Creations with Bricks You Already Have $20 on Amazon.com

