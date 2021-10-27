Rumer Willis Is ‘Grateful’ That Demi Moore & Bruce Willis’ Honed This Rare Co-Parenting Skill

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis divorced two decades ago but their devotion to co-parenting has paid off for their three daughters.

“I’m so grateful that we have all really strived to have really deep and meaningful and honest communication,” Rumer Willis told People this week. “In any relationship — whether it’s with a partner, whether it’s with your family or your friends — that being honest and just really communicating well and having good tools for communication, I think, is so unbelievably important.”

The famous exes, who were married for 12 years, share daughters Rumer, 33, Scout Willis, 30, and Tallulah Willis, 27. Bruce is remarried to model-actress Emma Heming Willis, with whom he shares daughters Mabel, 9, and Evelyn, 7.

“I’m incredibly grateful that both of my parents have made such an effort my entire life that I never felt like I had to choose between them,” Rumer added. “I have a lot of friends who grew up with parents who got divorced at a young age and I watched their parents, like, pit them against each other or have to choose between holidays. And I didn’t have to do that, and I feel so grateful that my parents made it such a priority that we could be a family, even though it looked different.”

In her 2019 memoir Inside Out, Moore explained how divorce liberated the couple writing, “That Bruce was no longer my husband was irrelevant because he was the active father of my children; we felt more connected than we did before the divorce.”

That friendship is apparent — last year, the families quarantined together at Moore’s Idaho home in matching pajamas. “It worked out that Bruce came and spent time with us and then his current wife and their small daughters joined a little bit later when the kids were finished with school,” Moore told Naomi Campbell on the model’s YouTube talk show.

While Moore and Hemming Willis have their own friendship. “She welcomed me into her family like I welcomed her into ours,” the model once told Us Weekly. “I have so much respect for how Bruce and Demi worked through their divorce to be able to put their children first…”

We admire any couple who can put aside their differences to co-parent successfully — even more so when their children are grown and flown. Great example!

